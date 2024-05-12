Live updates: Tyler Reddick on pole for NASCAR Cup Series throwback race at Darlington

McClatchy has multiple reporters at Darlington Raceway, including Shane Connuck (of The Charlotte Observer) and Lou Bezjak (of The State), delivering live updates throughout Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the conclusion of the race. All times are Eastern.

2:32 p.m.: There several former NASCAR greats and hall of famers in attendance at Darlington today. South Carolina starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers also is at the track. Sellers is from nearby Florence and played at South Florence High School.

2:20 p.m.: Driver introductions are coming up at 2:25 p.m. Dana Byron, the mother of William, will give today’s invocation at 2:54 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 2:55 p.m. NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham, the crew chief of Jeff Gordon, will give command to start the engines at 3:02 p.m., before Jeff Burton waves the green flag to commence the race at 3:12 p.m.

2 p.m.: Happy Race Day! The NASCAR Cup Series is celebrating Throwback Weekend at Darlington for the 10th straight year.

Kyle Larson in his throwback Hendrick Cars fire suit during practice on Saturday in Darlington, S.C., for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Who’s the favorite in the Goodyear 400?

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win Sunday’s race — at +400 on both DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook — followed by Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron.

The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking Brad Keselowski to finally bring a Ford Mustang Dark Horse to victory lane. It’s a matter of time before one of them wins. And after Chris Buescher came within 0.001 seconds of the checkered flag, it’s going to have to be a veteran. Defending series champion Ryan Blaney has had strong runs — famously coming that close as well, at Atlanta — but here on throwback weekend, it’s going to be Brad’s day. Keselowski qualified on the front row, and it’s time the 2018 Southern 500 winner gets his first checkered flag in two years.

The State’s Lou Bezjak is going with Denny Hamlin. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is off to one of the best starts of his career and always runs well at the Lady in Black with 16 top-10 finishes, including four wins, in 23 starts. If Hamlin doesn’t get it done, give me Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, the defending race champion.

The NASCAR Cup Series cars of Daniel Suarez (99) and Ricky Stenhouse (47) sit on pit road ahead of the Goodyear 400 in Darlington, S.C., on May 12, 2024.

How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at Darlington

Race: Goodyear 400

Place: Darlington Raceway

Track Length: 1.366-mile asphalt oval

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Purse: $8,090,969

TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400.2 miles (293 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 90; Stage 2 ends on Lap 185; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 293.

May 11, 2024; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR cars wait for the start of practice for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Starting lineup for the Goodyear 400