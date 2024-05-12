Live updates: Tyler Reddick on pole for NASCAR Cup Series throwback race at Darlington
McClatchy has multiple reporters at Darlington Raceway, including Shane Connuck (of The Charlotte Observer) and Lou Bezjak (of The State), delivering live updates throughout Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the conclusion of the race. All times are Eastern.
2:32 p.m.: There several former NASCAR greats and hall of famers in attendance at Darlington today. South Carolina starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers also is at the track. Sellers is from nearby Florence and played at South Florence High School.
2:20 p.m.: Driver introductions are coming up at 2:25 p.m. Dana Byron, the mother of William, will give today’s invocation at 2:54 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 2:55 p.m. NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham, the crew chief of Jeff Gordon, will give command to start the engines at 3:02 p.m., before Jeff Burton waves the green flag to commence the race at 3:12 p.m.
2 p.m.: Happy Race Day! The NASCAR Cup Series is celebrating Throwback Weekend at Darlington for the 10th straight year.
Who’s the favorite in the Goodyear 400?
Kyle Larson has the best odds to win Sunday’s race — at +400 on both DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook — followed by Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron.
The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking Brad Keselowski to finally bring a Ford Mustang Dark Horse to victory lane. It’s a matter of time before one of them wins. And after Chris Buescher came within 0.001 seconds of the checkered flag, it’s going to have to be a veteran. Defending series champion Ryan Blaney has had strong runs — famously coming that close as well, at Atlanta — but here on throwback weekend, it’s going to be Brad’s day. Keselowski qualified on the front row, and it’s time the 2018 Southern 500 winner gets his first checkered flag in two years.
The State’s Lou Bezjak is going with Denny Hamlin. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is off to one of the best starts of his career and always runs well at the Lady in Black with 16 top-10 finishes, including four wins, in 23 starts. If Hamlin doesn’t get it done, give me Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, the defending race champion.
How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at Darlington
Race: Goodyear 400
Place: Darlington Raceway
Track Length: 1.366-mile asphalt oval
Date: Sunday, May 12
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Purse: $8,090,969
TV: FS1, 1:30 p.m. ET
Streaming: FOX Sports
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 400.2 miles (293 laps)
Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 90; Stage 2 ends on Lap 185; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 293.
Starting lineup for the Goodyear 400
Position
Driver
Car Number
1
Tyler Reddick
45
2
Brad Keselowski
6
3
Chris Buescher
17
4
Ty Gibbs
54
5
William Byron
24
6
Kyle Larson
5
7
Denny Hamlin
11
8
Bubba Wallace
23
9
Ross Chastain
1
10
Martin Truex Jr.
19
11
Kyle Busch
8
12
Christopher Bell
20
13
Chase Briscoe
14
14
Joey Logano
22
15
Todd Gilliland
38
16
Michael McDowell
34
17
Ryan Blaney
12
18
Alex Bowman
48
19
Daniel Suarez
99
20
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
21
Carson Hocevar
77
22
John Hunter Nemechek
42
23
Austin Dillon
3
24
Corey LaJoie
7
25
Austin Cindric
2
26
Ryan Preece
41
27
Zane Smith
71
28
Justin Haley
51
29
Daniel Hemric
31
30
Erik Jones
43
31
Chase Elliott
9
32
Derek Kraus
16
33
Josh Berry
4
34
Kaz Grala
16
35
Harrison Burton
21
36
Noah Gragson
10