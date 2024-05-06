Live updates: What Pat Riley is saying, by the minute, in his annual press conference

Heat president Pat Riley held his one annual news conference on Monday, and no topic was off limits.

▪ Riley began the news conference, unprompted, by indirectly citing the Heat’s problem with game availability issues.

“Until you change the way you go about doing the things that are necessary to win, whatever they are, those things you are doing, if they aren’t working, [they] must change,” Riley said. “That doesn’t mean change is a singular word.

“There are a lot of elements that go into a culture, the erosion of a culture, problems in the NBA that are league-wide when it comes to health and players missing games, when it comes to availability.”

He mentioned OKC players play most games.

“That’s a deep dive for us this summer, player availability. We must change some things but we aren’t go to rip anything apart.”

▪ Riley said “here we get eliminated again in the first round. There are things you have to look at. Who moves the needle the most on our team [is] Jimmy. He is an incredible player. What I said about change, is he’s going to have to give some thought for what we really want it to be.

▪ Our organization is not about rebuilding. We will retool to try to make it better. ... Offense and defense, you have to look at.”

▪ Though Butler wants an extension this summer, Riley was non-committal.

“We don’t have to” extend Butler for a year, Riley said, even though Butler’s camp wants one this summer.

Butler is under contract for two more years, with a player option for 2025-26.

“If he requests, we can accept or say we’re going to think about it,” Riley said. “We’ve not made a decision about it. We have not discussed that internally.”

And then Riley added this when asked about a Butler extension: “Unless you have someone who’s really going to be available every single night.”

That didn’t sound like a good sign regarding a Butler extension this summer, though Riley said no decision has been made.

Butler routinely misses at least 25 games a year.

▪ Riley said Butler missing games “was discussed thoroughly” with his agent a year ago.

▪ Asked if he would need to consider a Butler trade if their non Bam, non Jimmy assets can’t land a star, Riley said no but then said “there are a possibility a lot of things are on the table. It’s not about getting another star. You get another star, your bench gets weaker.”

▪ Riley said: “Going into the tax, and way about the tax, you better be damn right about the guy you’re going to get...There were eight teams in the tax, six are home.”

▪ Riley said Spoelstra needs “to take a deep dive into the offense and defense.”

▪ Riley said Bam Adebayo needs to continue to improve his game and take it to another level. “He’s an All NBA player.”

▪ Asked if a goal is to cut payroll, Riley was non-committal but said they’ll need “to figure out the collataral damage of going over the tax. It’s a business.”

▪ Riley continued to repeatedly bring up games missed; it irks him.

“Give me 72 games; I would take 72 games,” he said of nobody in particular.

▪ Was the culture eroded this year? “No. Is it the way it was 20 years ago? No. It’s not that way anymore, [when] players played 78, 79 games. Did it erode? That’s something we’re going to talk about. And where is the erosion?”

▪ Has the gulf expanded to the point with Boston that something must be done?

“This year, they are, I think, the best team in the league, the best roster in the league. Brad Stevens did a great job of getting [Jrue] Holiday and [Kristaps] Porzingis.”

▪ Riley, asked about Butler trolling the Celtics on the Internet when he couldn’t play in the series: “If you’re not on the court playing, you should keep your mouth shut.”

Riley said he couldn’t tell if Butler meant it or was trolling.

▪ On Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr.:

On Jovic: “You could see 70 to 80 percent of this game, this guy has some talent. It’s a new way of conditioning for a 20 year ago. He’s a great athlete. Unselfish. Good rebounder, coast to coast guy.

“If Jaime had not gotten hurt, he’s a proud young warrior who will play every night for you. He hit a wall, came in and out. “

▪ He said Tyler Herro “has been fragile a little bit. There isn’t anyone who works harder at his game. He’s got to make some adjustments. He’s a shot taker and maker.

“We have to do more to give him that kind of space. But he has to do more to deal with a defense that is committed to stopping him. He got overloaded [with Boston’s defense] where they said anyone can beat us, but not him. It’s always going to be about getting stronger and getting your body ready for that physicality.

“His major injuries are real. We hope to get through a season where he’s playing in the 72 to 80 game basis.”

Does Riley agree with Udonis Haslem that Tyler Herro is better as a sixth man?

“That’s a narrative out there. Tyler is a starter. Is that something you are going to ask a player one day? That’s where a coach has job to do. Whatever is in the best interests of the team.”

Riley said he told Haslem he shouldn’t have said that on television. “We have one voice and that voice is Erik.”

▪ Regarding Terry Rozier’s neck injury, Riley said: “It’s a process; it takes time. He said he feels good. When you’re dealing with a spine, you’re not going to mess around with it. It’s going to heal. Doctors convinced us and him that in time it will heal and go away... Terry was everything I expected.”

▪ I asked Riley this: Even though most teams would gladly take what the Heat accomplished the past five years, does the struggles during the past two regular seasons (two 8th seeds, a mediocre home record this season, blowout losses to good teams at home, 2-12 against good teams down the stretch), do he and the Arisons ever turn to themselves and say we need major changes and does he believe major changs are needed?

“Not right now. Not the changes you’re suggesting. We just want to try to control some of the things we lost control of, or lost a little of control of. But I am always open ears wide open, or I’m not doing my job. If anything were to happen I would listen...

“We’ve got a really good group of guys. The No. 1 issue is player availability and having your guys healthy to play every night. We have to wrap our arms around that notion. When I talk to Micky and Nick, they understand this.

“They want to win. If I bring something to them where they go ‘wow, it’s always let’s go.’ It’s less go with Zo and Tim [Hardaway] and Shaq. You have to be sure when you go all in .. I’m not going to bring them something that’s going to make us a little bit better” at a high cost of assets and money.