Live updates: Colts face COVID-19 issues as they take on the Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts are suddenly way shorthanded as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 16 action.

Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard, who were just named to the Pro Bowl, are among the additions to the COVID-19 list in recent days. The Colts are also missing offensive linemen Mark Glowinski (COVID) and Ryan Kelly (personal), and more.

The Colts (8-6) have been on a roll and healthy recently, last week beating the New England Patriots. Jonathan Taylor, the NFL's leading rusher, has scored a rushing touchdown in 11 straight games.

The Cardinals (10-4) have lost two in a row, including last week to the Detroit Lions.

Colts inactives

C Ryan Kelly, RB Marlon Mack, S Andrew Zendejo, WR Mike Strachan. Those in include OL Julien Davenport and DL Ben Banogu.

Cardinals inactives

Arizona will be missing two key offensive weapons: RB James Conner, who has 14 rushing touchdowns this season, and receiver Rondale Moore, a rookie from Purdue. Also, QB Trace McSorley, CB Breon Borders, and DLs Zach Kerr and Jordan Phillips.

From Colts WR Zach Pascal

He has 36 catches for 369 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Caught Covid on Christmas 🥺

Not gon keep me down though.. cant wait to watch the guys hold it down. Im still tuned in

Be back real soon — Zachary Pascal (@ZachPascal6) December 25, 2021

Colts elevate players to active roster

Here are your next men up: CB Anthony Chesley, WR Keke Coutee, OL Carter O'Donnell, CB Brian Poole, S Will Redmond and DT Chris Williams.

A lot of Colts will be in unfamiliar roles tonight.

Leonard had played 97.2 percent of the defensive snaps this season, and up until now, it was the first time in his career he'd played in every game.



Zaire Franklin has played 160 defensive snaps, E.J. Speed has played 70 this year. Both guys have taken majority on strong side. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 25, 2021

With Willis and Sendejo out, only Colts safeties who've seen defensive snaps this season are George Odum (326 snaps) and Jahleel Addae (22 snaps) — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 25, 2021

