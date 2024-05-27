Live: No. 1 Texas softball faces Texas A&M in Game 3 of NCAA Tournament super regional

After two thrilling games, No. 1 Texas (51-8) and 16th-seeded Texas A&M (44-14) will meet in the third and decisive game in a NCAA Tournament super regional series Sunday at McCombs Field in Austin. The Aggies stunned Texas with a 6-5 win in the first game Friday, but the Longhorns rebounded by winning a wild 9-8 extra-inning win on Saturday.

The first pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Follow along with the Statesman as Texas and Texas A&M determine who will compete in the Women's College World Series, which begins Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Middle 2: Texas A&M 1, Texas 0

Much less drama for Texas pitcher Mac Morgan that inning although she did give up a 2-out single. Slow starts have stymied the Longhorns in the first two games of this series; let's see if they can shake off those early-inning doldrums at the plate. - Thomas Jones

End 1: Texas A&M 1, Texas 0

Shaylee Ackermann had no problems in her first go at the Texas lineup. Three up, three down for the Horns,. Let's see if Texas settles down after two errors and two hits allowed in the opening frame. Mac Morgan is a contract, groundball hitter; she leans heavily on her defense. - Thomas Jones

Middle 1: Texas A&M 1, Texas 0

Texas might want to consider walking Cannon the rest of the super regional. She now has eight RBI for A&M on three homers and a double. Texas not showing much poise but Morgan escapes with no more damage as Texas A&M leaves two on. - Kirk Bohls

Top 1: Texas A&M 1, Texas 0

An error on Texas shortstop Vivi Martinez allows Koko Wooley to get on base, and Trinity Cannon follows with a 1-out RBI double. With her three homers this series, Cannon has been a Bevo killer. With runners on the corners and two outs, Morgan is getting a chat from the Texas coaching staff. - Thomas Jones

Texas infielder Mia Scott throws the ball to first base in the first game of a NCAA Tournament super regional series against Texas A&M on Friday. The Longhorns and the Aggies face off in the third and decisive game of the best-of-three series Sunday at McCombs Field.

Leighann Goode gets start at 2B for Texas

A lineup change at second for Texas coach Mike White, who goes with sophomore Leighann Goode instead of Alyssa Washington. Goode is hitting .253 with 19 runs and 18 RBIs in 75 at-bats while Washington is a .355 hitter in 155 at-bats with 43 runs and 31 RBIs. Both are stellar defenders. - Thomas Jones

Spot Pos # Player Bats Avg 1 rf 7 Maloney, Ashton L .404 2 3b 10 Scott, Mia L .408 3 ss 23 Martinez, Viviana L .388 4 c 14 Atwood, Reese R .438 5 dp 9 Mitchell, Joley R .394 6 1b 20 Stewart, Katie R .373 7 cf 21 Henry, Kayden R .382 8 2b 43 Goode, Leighann R .253 9 lf 6 Dayton, Bella L .392 10 p 55 Morgan, Mac R -

Texas coach Mike White gambling with Mac Morgan?

Could be another gamble by Mike White not to go with freshman ace Teagan Kavan, who is a strikeout pitcher, and instead go with contact pitcher Mac Morgan and her great drop ball. -- Kirk Bohls

Mac Morgan gets start for Texas; Aggies start Shaylee Ackermann

Veteran Mac Morgan will get her first of the super regionals for Texas while Texas A&M will turn to Shaylee Ackermann after ace Emiley Kennedy has thrown 254 pitches over the previous two games. Morgan, a junior, has thrown 93.1 innings this season and has a 14-1 record with a 2.03 ERA along with 37 strikeouts and 22 walks. In her last start, she threw a no-hitter against Siena in the first game of the NCAA Tournament. Ackermann has an 8-1 record with a 2.89 record in 14 starts and 75 total innings. She's a contact hitter with just 49 strikeouts. - Thomas Jones

