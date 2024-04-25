Live NFL Draft updates: Vikings Draft Party stream

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The NFL Draft starts Thursday night, and it could mark one of the most important nights in the tenure of Minnesota Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Will the Vikings find their future quarterback? FOX 9 has you covered with complete coverage of the draft's first round.

How to watch FOX 9's Vikings Draft Night coverage

At 3 p.m., FOX 9 will be live on the FOX LOCAL smart TV app, fox9.com/live, the FOX 9 news app, and in the player above with special coverage ahead of draft night with everything you need to know about the Vikings.

Then, at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL, fox9.com, the FOX 9 news app, and in the player above, tune in for live coverage of the NFL Draft.

At 7 p.m., NFL Draft coverage will continue on FOX LOCAL, fox9.com, the FOX 9 news app, and in the player above, so tune in for the latest Vikings news and follow the live action between picks, from your phone, smart TV or computer.

What to expect from the Vikings

The Vikings go into the first round with two picks, at No. 11 and No. 23. The consensus going into Thursday night is that the Vikings will try to package their two first-round picks, and possibly future assets, to move up into the top five of the draft to get what they hope is their next franchise quarterback.

If the price to move up is too high for Adofo-Mensah or the draft board falls a certain way, it’s very likely the Vikings get a quarterback and the top defensive player available with their two first-round picks. The Vikings have nine total picks in this year’s NFL Draft. They don’t currently have a second-round pick, as that was traded to the Houston Texans to get the No. 23 overall pick.

They have one fourth-round pick, two fifth-round picks, a sixth-round pick and two seventh-round selections.

It’s been an offseason of change for the Vikings, who saw Kirk Cousins, Danielle Hunter and Jordan Hicks depart in free agency. They cut Alexander Mattison, and signed Aaron Jones. They’ve also added defensive talent in Minnesota native Blake Cashman, Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Shaq Griffin, Kamu Grugier-Hill and quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency. Whether Darnold starts Week 1 depends on if the Vikings get their quarterback in the draft.