Live: Missouri State reintroduces Cuonzo Martin as head men's basketball coach

Missouri State is set to reintroduce Cuonzo Martin as its head men's basketball coach during a 1 p.m. press conference on Monday in the Prime Overtime Club in Great Southern Bank Arena.

Martin previously led the Bears from 2008-11 when he led the program to its lone Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship. He departed after the 2011 season and has had head coaching stints at Tennessee, California and Mizzou before ending up back in Springfield.

The News-Leader is live-streaming Martin's introductory press conference and will have additional coverage to follow as Missouri State begins a new chapter for its men's basketball program.

