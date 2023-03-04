Indiana women's basketball loses to Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament after major comeback

The Indiana women's basketball team is in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Getting to this point wasn't easy, though. Yesterday, No. 1 seed IU trailed in the first half before it distanced itself in a 94-85 quarterfinal win over No. 9 Michigan State. Today, the Hoosiers (27-2) face off with No. 4 Ohio State (24-6), which beat No. 5 Michigan 81-79 in another quarterfinal game on Friday.

IU played OSU twice during the season. The first was a 78-65 Indiana win on Jan. 26 in Bloomington. On Feb. 13 in Columbus, Ohio, the Hoosiers beat the Buckeyes 83-59.

FINAL: Ohio State 79, Indiana 75

Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon made 2 free throws to seal this one up. What a comeback. It was the largest come-from-behind victory in tournament history.

FINAL: Ohio State 79, Indiana 75.



Hoosiers let a 24-point lead slip away. They shot 28% in the second half with 15 turnovers --- 10 in the fourth quarter alone. — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) March 4, 2023

:17.5 left 4Q: Ohio State 77, Indiana 75

Ohio State made 1 of 2 free throw shots. IU has the ball.

:37.9 left 4Q: Ohio State 76, Indiana 75

We've got another lead change after Ohio State's Rikki Harris made a basket.

:45.4 left 4Q: Indiana 75, Ohio State 74

Mackenzie Holmes' layup off a Grace Berger assist gave IU the lead back after it trailed by 1. Yarden Garzon has since fouled out.

Holmes off an inbound underneath the basket. IU up 1 with 45.4 seconds left.



Indiana led by 24 with 1:12 left in the second quarter and by 23 early in the third. — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) March 4, 2023

1:29 left 4Q: Indiana 73, Ohio State 72

Ohio State whittled down Indiana's lead to 1 point with around 4:30 left. The Buckeyes then took the lead with a Taylor Mikesell free throw a little over a minute later. It was Ohio State's first lead since very early on in the first quarter when it led 2-0.

But Grace Berger's jumper gave Indiana the lead back for the moment.

5:22 left 4Q: Indiana 70, Ohio State 65

Indiana extended its lead back to 10, but OSU cut it down to 5 points on several occasions. Mackenzie Holmes is still at 4 fouls, but has been on the bench. Sara Scalia now has 15 points and is 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

8:47 left 4Q: Indiana 63, Ohio State 58

This one has become way too close for IU after a strong first half.

OSU has started the final quarter on a 5-0 run. Mackenzie Holmes, who has 10 points and 6 rebounds, picked up her fourth foul.

Holmes picks up her fourth foul. Meister, who also has four fouls, re-enters. Ohio State completes the 3-point play. Lead is down to 5.



Hoosiers not having a great time vs. Ohio State's press. Nearly turned it over after the FT.



8:40 left. — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) March 4, 2023

End of 3Q: Indiana 63, Ohio State 53

Ohio State closed the gap in the third quarter and outscored Indiana 27 to 17. Grace Berger still leads IU with 17 points, while Sara Scalia has 12 points. Mackenzie Holmes and Sydney Parrish each have 10 points.

END 3Q: Indiana 63, Ohio State 53. Buckeyes got margin to 4, but their shooters have since gone cold. No FGs in last 2:30.



FTs were big for Indiana down the stretch. It hit six straight after that Berger FG made it a six-point game. — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) March 4, 2023

1:40 left 3Q: Indiana 57, Ohio State 51

Once down by 24, Ohio State has come back and cut it to as close as 4 points before IU's Grace Berger made a jumper.

4:55 left 3Q: Indiana 53, Ohio State 39

The Buckeyes are outscoring the Hoosiers so far in the third quarter, 13-7. Grace Berger now leads the team with 15 points.

4:55, 3Q: Indiana 53, Ohio State 39.



Buckeyes have hit 5 of last 7 FGs. IU off to a 3-for-8 start. — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) March 4, 2023

HALFTIME: Indiana 46, Ohio State 26

Everything seems to be clicking for the Hoosiers after a slow first half yesterday in the quarterfinals against Michigan State. Sara Scalia has made 3 of 4 3-point attempts and has 12 points. Grace Berger has 11 points.

While IU has made 50% of its 3-pointers (5 for 9), Ohio State is 1 for 13 (8%). Indiana is also shooting 53% from the floor. OSU has struggled from the field shooting 29%.

8:38 left 2Q: Indiana 28, Ohio State 12

Indiana is now on a 16-0 run after Sydney Parrish's 3-pointer.

End of 1Q: Indiana 23, Ohio State 12

Ohio State hasn't scored in over 5 minutes. Indiana, on the other hand, is having no trouble doing so. IU is shooting 60% from the floor. Grace Berger is the team leader with 7 points.

3:27 left 1Q: Indiana 20, Ohio State 12

The Hoosiers started off with a 10-4 lead but OSU scored 6 points in a row to even things at 10-10. Yarden Garzon broke the tie for Indiana with a pair of free throws.

Ohio State's Rikki Harris tied things up again with 2 free throws. Garzon, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Lilly Meister made some shots to put IU on an 8-0 run.

What channel is IU women's basketball vs. Ohio State on?

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

TV: BTN

Radio: 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channels 384 and 974

