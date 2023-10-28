Live coverage: BYU travels to Texas to face No. 7 Longhorns

BYU players huddle before the Cougars’ game at No. 7 Texas at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. | BYU photo

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Texas. Check back for updates throughout the game.

First quarter

Texas 14, BYU 0

4:10 — Jonathon Brooks scored on a 4-yard run to give Texas a two-score lead. Texas 14, BYU 0.

The Longhorns started the drive at the BYU 26 after Terrance Brooks picked off a tipped Kedon Slovis pass and returned it 40 yards.

7:17 — BYU squandered a chance to capitalize on a takeway. After Crew Wakley intercepted Maalik Murphy but a blindside block wiped out a long return, Kedon Slovis had a pass tipped and intercepted, giving Texas the ball back in prime position.

12:08 — Xavier Worthy made the first electric play of the game, returning a punt 74 yards for a touchdown after BYU’s first possession went three-and-out. Texas 7, BYU 0.

How will the Cougars respond?

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Texas.

