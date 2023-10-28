Live coverage: BYU travels to Texas to face No. 7 Longhorns
The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Texas. Check back for updates throughout the game.
First quarter
Texas 14, BYU 0
4:10 — Jonathon Brooks scored on a 4-yard run to give Texas a two-score lead. Texas 14, BYU 0.
The Longhorns started the drive at the BYU 26 after Terrance Brooks picked off a tipped Kedon Slovis pass and returned it 40 yards.
7:17 — BYU squandered a chance to capitalize on a takeway. After Crew Wakley intercepted Maalik Murphy but a blindside block wiped out a long return, Kedon Slovis had a pass tipped and intercepted, giving Texas the ball back in prime position.
12:08 — Xavier Worthy made the first electric play of the game, returning a punt 74 yards for a touchdown after BYU’s first possession went three-and-out. Texas 7, BYU 0.
How will the Cougars respond?
