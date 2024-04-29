WATCH: The Courier Journal's Jason Frakes and Kirby Adams answer your Kentucky Derby questions

Are you ready to talk all things Derby?

USA TODAY's "The Excerpt" podcast host Dana Taylor will be live with The Courier Journal's Jason Frakes and Kirby Adams to talk about this year’s Kentucky Derby, which will mark its 150th anniversary on May 4.

You can watch a livestream of the conversation here beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The three will discuss the significance of this year’s Derby, the horses insiders are picking to win (and fan favorite horses!) and the fashion and jubilee that surrounds the event each year.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The 150th Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

What time is the Kentucky Derby?

The official post time for the 150th Kentucky Derby, presented by Woodford Reserve, is 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

