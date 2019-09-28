Live blog: Week 5 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports
There are two matchups featuring Top 25 teams at 3:30 p.m. ET — No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington — but potential upsets loom both early and late among the nation’s best teams.
Eighth-ranked Wisconsin, coming off a big win over Michigan, looks to remain undefeated and avoid a hangover as it hosts Northwestern. Tonight, No. 5 Ohio State faces its toughest test of the season at Nebraska.
Get the updates on all the Top 25 action, plus college football news and more below.
Top 25
Texas Tech at No. 6 Oklahoma
The Red Raiders (2-1) look to snap a seven-game losing streak to the Sooners (3-0) in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Oklahoma could become the sixth FBS program to reach 900 wins with a victory. Jalen Hurts could have a big day. Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman is injured. Jett Duffey and Rice transfer Jackson Tyner will likely both play.
Northwestern at No. 8 Wisconsin
Coming off a big victory over Michigan, the Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will have to keep their focus against the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1), who are coming off a 31-10 loss to Michigan State. Northwestern has won three of the last five games in the series.
Middle Tennessee at No. 14 Iowa
The Hawkeyes (3-0) should be able to keep rolling against the Blue Raiders (1-2), who lost to Michigan by 19 points and Duke by 23 points earlier this season.
Rutgers at No. 20 Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) have felt the heat after a blowout loss at Wisconsin, but they should be able to handle the Scarlet Knights (1-2, 0-1).
No. 23 Texas A&M at Arkansas
The Aggies (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1) are both coming off losses to Auburn and San Jose State, respectively.
No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. ET
The Cavs may be unbeaten (4-0) but they are double-digit underdogs against the Irish (2-1), who look to bounce back from a tough loss to Georgia. No ACC team has ever beaten a ranked Notre Dame team in South Bend.
No. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington, 3:30 p.m. ET
The Trojans (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12), coming off a big home win over Utah, hit the road to take on the Huskies (3-1, 0-1), who looked good against BYU last week. This is one of two matchups between Top 25 teams this week.
No. 1 Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET
The Tar Heels (2-2, 1-0 ACC) lost to Appalachian State at home last week. Do they have any shot to upset the Tigers (4-0, 2-0)?
Ole Miss at No. 2 Alabama, 3:30 p.m. ET
Tua Tagovailoa and the Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC) look to continue rolling against the Rebels (2-2, 1-0), who are coming off a tough loss to Cal.
Indiana at No. 25 Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. ET
The Hoosiers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) look to pull of a surprise against the Spartans (3-1, 1-0), who are allowing just 5.4 yards per pass attempt and picked off three passes against Northwestern last week.
Towson at No. 9 Florida, 4 p.m. ET
The Tigers (3-1), who are No. 5 in the FCS rankings, will get a $500K payday for their first road trip to Gainesville. That will help with funding the athletic department, which will likely be their only win on Saturday. Look for the Gators (4-0) to roll.
Mississippi State at No. 7 Auburn, 7 p.m. ET
The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will try to avenge last year’s loss to the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0) in a game featuring the two top running backs in the league, Mississippi State's Kylin Hill and Auburn's JaTarvious Whitlow.
UConn at No. 22 UCF, 7 p.m. ET
The Knights (3-1) are coming off their first regular-season loss in three years, 35-34 at Pitt last Saturday. They should be able to bounce back against the Huskies (1-2).
No. 24 Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. ET
The Wildcats are 3-0 under first-year coach Chris Klieman, but they’ll have to slow a Cowboys offense that averages 534 yards and 45 points per game — led by RB Chuba Hubbard and WR Tylan Wallace — to stay perfect.
No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET
The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) look like a College Football Playoff contender, but a loss to the host Cornhuskers (3-1, 1-0) could change the conversation.
Washington State at No. 19 Utah, 10 p.m. ET
It’s unlikely QB Anthony Gordon will throw nine TD passes this week for the Cougars (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) like he did last week in a loss to UCLA. Why? Because the defense for the Utes (3-1, 0-1) is pretty tough.
In case you missed it
No. 12 Penn State blows out Maryland (Friday)
Sean Clifford threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns, ran for a score and carried the Nittany Lions to a 59-0 victory over the Terrapins — a blowout that typified the one-sided nature of this regional series.
FINAL: Penn State 59, Maryland 0
Total yards
Penn State: 619
Maryland: 128 pic.twitter.com/JvqktAiTst
— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 28, 2019
Arizona State stuns No. 15 Cal (Friday)
There are no unbeaten teams left in the Pac-12.
Entering Week 5, Cal was the only member of the Pac-12 without a loss. That status ended in Berkeley as the Golden Bears (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) suffered a 24-17 loss to Arizona State (4-1, 1-1).
And to make matters worse, Cal lost starting quarterback Chase Garbers in the process.
Chase Garbers had to dodge some overzealous encouragement from his own teammate as he walked to the locker room pic.twitter.com/0Db7fxSqyj
— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 28, 2019
Hokies humbled by Duke
Things are not going well at Virginia Tech.
The Hokies were blown out 45-10 by Duke for the program’s worst home loss since 1974.
