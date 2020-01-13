Live blog: Follow College Football Playoff title game with Yahoo Sports

No. 1 LSU (14-0) vs. No. 3 Clemson (14-0)

Location: New Orleans | When: Jan. 13 (8 p.m.) | TV: ESPN | Line: LSU -5.5

It’s the last day of the college football season, and it’s been a great one.

It all culminates in a showdown between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson — two teams which have taken very different paths to the CFP title game. LSU has handled a who’s who of college football bluebloods, to reach the Superdome. Clemson, meanwhile, throttled the ACC with ease and survived its biggest challenge of the season in a CFP semifinal game against Ohio State.





HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

LSU: LSU ascended to new heights in its third season with Ed Orgeron as full-time head coach. And it took a major shift in offensive philosophy for the Tigers to take off. All offseason, Orgeron talked up his decision to hire New Orleans Saints assistant Joe Brady to run the offense alongside longtime confidant Steve Ensminger. It wasn’t just lip service. LSU went from the 69th-best offense in college football in 2018 to the No. 1 offense in 2019, earning Brady the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant.

Brady’s influence on the team was evident early in the year, but so was the progression of quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow transferred to Baton Rouge from Ohio State, but was average in his first year as the team’s starter. It was pretty clear when Burrow threw for 471 yards and four TDs in a Week 2 win over Texas that things would be different this year.

From there, LSU cruised through non-conference play and beat four top-10 SEC opponents — Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia — en route to its first conference title since 2011. The win over Alabama halted an eight-game losing streak in the series and launched Burrow to the top of the Heisman conversation. Burrow ended up winning the award in a landslide, becoming the first LSU Heisman winner since Billy Cannon in 1959.

In the CFP semifinal against Oklahoma, Burrow put forth a Heisman-worthy performance, throwing for 493 yards and seven TDs in a 63-28 win. Now the Tigers get to compete for the national title in New Orleans for the fourth time (2003, 2007 and 2011) in the last 20 years.

Clemson: The Tigers are returning to the site of their last loss. Clemson lost 24-6 to Alabama on Jan. 1, 2018 in the Sugar Bowl, a CFP semifinal, as the Crimson Tide advanced to play and beat Georgia for the national title. Clemson’s been on a 29-game win streak since then, a streak that’s aligned with the arrival of Trevor Lawrence. The sophomore QB has thrown for over 6,700 yards and 66 touchdowns over those 29 games and running back Travis Etienne has rushed for over 3,000 yards and scored 48 touchdowns.

The Tigers destroyed Alabama a year ago to cap a 15-0 season and win the national title. They continued that run this season and have outscored opponents by an average score of 45-11. There were a couple of close calls, however.

Clemson beat North Carolina 21-20 in September and only held on when the Tar Heels went for two in the final seconds and didn’t get it. From there, Clemson easily marched through ACC play, capped off by a 62-17 win over Virginia in the ACC title game. The CFP semifinal game against Ohio State presented much more resistance. OSU led at halftime before Clemson stormed back to win 29-23 and advance to play LSU. A win on Monday night would stretch Clemson’s win streak to over two calendar years and 30 games and establish the program as the de facto best of the playoff era.

PREDICTIONS

Nick Bromberg: I don’t like picking against Clemson. I can easily see the Tigers from the ACC extending the win streak to 30 and asserting themselves ahead of Alabama as the college football power of the decade. So this is a cop-out of sorts. I think Clemson covers the number but I wonder just how the Tigers are going to cover LSU’s wide receivers for the whole game. The Clemson secondary is very good and Simmons is like a queen on a chess board. He can do anything. But I think that LSU will have just enough to get the win in the fourth quarter and move to 3-1 in New Orleans in title games. LSU 38, Clemson 34.

Sam Cooper: Dabo Swinney said his team beat Ohio State by playing at a B-minus level, so that makes me hesitant to go against Clemson, but LSU is on a special sort of a run. The variety of weapons for Joe Burrow to work with will ultimately be too much for a Clemson defense that doesn’t have quite the same level of talent it had a year ago. I’m going with LSU 35, Clemson 31.

Pete Thamel (from the Yahoo Sports College Podcast): I really wanted to pick Clemson, but I can’t do it. The tape doesn’t lie and the tape leans LSU. I think the homefield advantage will be helpful and I think LSU is going to win 41-38.

Dan Wetzel (from the Yahoo Sports College Podcast): My theory all year is that I would not pick against Clemson because it was like the old Alabama teams. You occasionally pick against them and then you’re watching in the third quarter and it’s 45-14 and you go, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ But I’m going to pick against Clemson. Joe Burrow has convinced me. I may regret this, but LSU’s going to win by like 10.

