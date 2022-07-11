New list names potential Auburn breakout candiates

You never know which players could break out over a season, but there are certainly some that show more potential than others.

A new list by the Montgomery Advertiser has done its best to try and predict who these players will be, and it’s never an easy feat. Here is the criteria the new list uses to try and determine which Auburn players could shine under Bryan Harsin’s second year with the Tigers:

“There are two schools of thought for applicable returners. The first type: someone who hasn’t gotten much playing time in previous years and who Auburn needs to step up with increased reps. The second type: someone who’s already a regular but underachieved last season.”

There will certainly be an influx of these types of players coming to play for Auburn in Bryan Harsin’s second year. Following the departure of Bo Nix and a massive wave of transfers out of the program following Bryan Harsin’s controversy, plenty of players will have the chance to make their mark on the program as Harsin will desperately look to prove his worth and keep his job at the end of the 2022 season.

Here are the six players the list names as potential breakout stars for this— upcoming college football season:

Tar'Varish Dawson, Wide Receiver

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Zion Puckett, Safety

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Council, Offensive Lineman

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Cam Riley Jr., Linebacker

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Landon King, Tight End

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

T.J. Finley, Quarterback

Montgomery Advertiser—USA Today

