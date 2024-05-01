Lipscomb ends Tennessee’s 15-game midweek win streak

Lipscomb (16-27) defeated No. 3 Tennessee (37-8), 9-6, on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tuesday’s loss ended the Vols’ 15-game win streak in midweek contests. Tennessee’s last loss during a midweek game took place on April 18, 2023 versus Tennessee Tech (L, 12-5).

The Vols recorded 10 hits to Lipscomb’s 11 on Tuesday. Billy Amick hit Tennessee’s only home run in the contest. Lipscomb totaled four home runs at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Dylan Loy started for the Vols and pitched two innings, recording two strikeouts. He totaled 31 pitches, including 20 strikes, against eight batters.

Tennessee will open a three-game Southeastern Conference series at Florida on Thursday. The Vols’ next home game is slated for May 7 versus Queens (6 p.m. EDT, SEC Network+).

