Lions vs. 49ers NFL conference playoffs scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Jared Goff and the Lions have a big job ahead of them if they want to advance to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have a chance to make history on Sunday. They are the only NFC team in the Super Bowl era to have never appeared in a Super Bowl. If they beat the San Francisco 49ers, they'll play in their very first.

That's a big "if," because the Niners may be the best team in the league. After being stopped short of their goal by the Philadelphia Eagles last year, they're determined to go all the way this time. Though it may be a little harder for them than it could be.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is struggling, and they're dealing with some injuries right now, most notably to their All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. They've got enough talent to make it work without him, but can the Lions exploit this one weakness? If they want to win, they'll need to.

Which team will come out on top? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the NFL playoffs.