Lions vs. 49ers NFL conference playoffs scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 14: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after the team scored a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card Playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have a chance to make history on Sunday. They are the only NFC team in the Super Bowl era to have never appeared in a Super Bowl. If they beat the San Francisco 49ers, they'll play in their very first.

That's a big "if," because the Niners may be the best team in the league. After being stopped short of their goal by the Philadelphia Eagles last year, they're determined to go all the way this time. Though it may be a little harder for them than it could be.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is struggling, and they're dealing with some injuries right now, most notably to their All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. They've got enough talent to make it work without him, but can the Lions exploit this one weakness? If they want to win, they'll need to.

Which team will come out on top? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the NFL playoffs.

    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Jason Owens

    49ers inactives are in. Deebo Samuel, as expected, is a go:

  • Jason Owens

  • Jason Owens

    Lions inactives are in: