Lions tease new uniform look ahead of Thursday's reveal

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The last time the Detroit Lions updated their uniforms, it was 2017. Although it doesn't seem that long - in terms of how far the franchise's radical rebuild into a contender in the NFL has come since then - it feels a lifetime ago.

The Lions will be unveiling their new uniforms at 7 p.m. Thursday - one week exactly from the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit on April 25.

It isn't much to go on, but a 13-second teaser video was posted online by the Lions, and a few things stand out.

First, when it comes to the helmet, flecks of silver seem apparent in the headgear, giving it a slightly brighter look.

Also, and it isn't breaking news exactly, but a blue and white jersey are each hinted at with a close-up of the NFL badge on the neck stitching.

Also shown is blue pants, which are returning. Old fans may prefer silver pants, which is what the team wore for years, the blue pants (save for a single season in 1998) have only been part of the team's look since the 2017 redesign.

The only other slight glimpse the video provides is a slightly blockier font for letters on the back of the jersey.

One thing to keep in mind might be the addition of a third helmet. The blue helmets were unveiled in the 2023 season using an old-school team logo to be worn with the gray jersey variant.

The NFL recently changed the rules to allow for a third helmet for teams in 2025 except for franchises changing their uniforms in 2024. Those teams can incorporate a third helmet design for this upcoming 2024 season.

There have been no hints at a third helmet for the Lions, however, but stay tuned.

Check back Thursday night, FOX 2 will have the very latest on the Lions' new threads when the uniforms are revealed.

Ready for our close-up pic.twitter.com/xdTyWlM6pb — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 16, 2024



