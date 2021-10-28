Lions special teams coach Dave Fipp sidelined due to positive tests for COVID-19

Every Thursday the Detroit Lions make their coordinators available to the media for their weekly press conferences. But this week’s conversation with special teams coordinator Dave Fipp had to take place via Zoom.

That’s because Fipp is not allowed in the Lions’ facility at Allen Park after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Fipp received positive tests on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, making a false-positive diagnosis extraordinarily unlikely.

The positive tests mean he must produce two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart and remain asymptomatic to be allowed to rejoin the team. As a result, Fipp might not be able to coach his special teams units during Sunday’s matchup with the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

“I feel terrible because I feel great,” Fipp told reporters.

During the summer, Lions head coach Dan Campbell stated that the team’s coaching staff was 100 percent vaccinated. Fully vaccinated players and coaches who were in direct contact with Fipp do not need to quarantine, but unvaccinated players are subject to different protocols.

It’s unfortunate timing for Fipp, who coached for the Eagles for the last eight seasons prior to joining the Lions.