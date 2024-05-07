Lions sign Kyle Peko

The Lions announced a pair of signings on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to their previously reported deal to bring safety C.J. Moore back to Detroit, the team also shared word of their agreement with defensive lineman Kyle Peko.

Peko spent last season with the Titans and started 10 of the 13 games he played for the team. He had 22 tackles and a pass defensed in those appearances.

Peko also played for the Titans in 2021 and he's had stints with the Broncos, Bills, Colts, and Raiders since entering the NFL in 2016.

D.J. Reader and Alim McNeil are at the top of the depth chart at defensive tackle in Detroit, so Peko will look for a role behind them as they move toward the regular season.