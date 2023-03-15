The Lions restructure Charles Harris contract to free up cap room

Charles Harris was often listed as a potential salary cap casualty for the Detroit Lions. However, Harris isn’t going anywhere now that he’s agreed to a restructured contract with the Lions.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Lions and Harris worked out a restructuring of the final year of Harris’ two-year, $13 million contract he signed prior to the 2022 season. Per Yates, the move frees up an oddly specific amount of cap room in 2023: $2,823,529.

While details are not yet public, such a figure could be created by converting some of Harris’ $6 million base salary into a bonus. There is already a void year on the contract, and the restructure will add more dead cap to that 2024 void season.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire