Lions and QB Jared Goff agree on $212M, 4-year extension with $170M guaranteed, AP source says

FILE - Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. A person familiar with the situation says the Lions and Goff have agreed to a $212 million, four-year contract extension. The person tells The Associated Press, Monday, May 13, 2024, that the deal includes $170 million in guarantees, speaking on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff have agreed to a $212 million, four-year contract extension, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person told The Associated Press on Monday that the deal includes $170 million in guarantees, and spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced.

Goff ended the Motor City's decades-long search for a playoff-winning quarterback in January. He helped the Lions earn two playoff victories in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title.

Goff led the franchise to its first postseason win in 32 years, beating the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams in an NFC wild-card game, and to a victory over Tampa Bay before losing at San Francisco in the NFC championship game.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes acquired Goff and a pair of first-round picks for Stafford three years ago from the Rams, his former team.

Goff, who was entering the final year of his deal, will be under contract in Detroit through the 2028 season.

___

