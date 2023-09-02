Lions HC Dan Campbell on stopping Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘Make him go backwards’

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Detroit Lions on September 7 to kick off the NFL’s regular season. Both teams face high expectations ahead of their 2023 campaigns, but the Lions are clear underdogs against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about how Detroit could stop reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes in the highly anticipated matchup and gave reporters an answer that was perfectly simple.

“Make him go backwards and never turn around where he can throw back that way,” Campbell said. “That would be about the best way to sum it up. Yeah, look, this guy is – he’s tough. That’s the easy answer to all this. He is a highly competitive, highly instinctive aware player and it all – he is the engine in this offense, everything runs through him, he makes it go.”

The Chiefs host two new tackles who will protect their All-Pro quarterback, so Campbell’s hopes of pushing Patrick Mahomes back when Kansas City’s offense takes the field will hinge on the play of the Lion’s defensive line.

