Lions first-rounder Jameson Williams available to make NFL debut on Sunday after ACL rehab

Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams' long wait for his NFL debut is about to end.

The Lions have activated the 12th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the team announced Saturday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, he will be available to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#Lions announce roster moves:



Activated Romeo Okwara from Reserve/PUP and Jameson Williams from Reserve/NFI



Placed Julian Okwara on Reserve/Injured



Elevated Ross Pierschbacher from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive List — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 3, 2022

Williams had been out the entire season while he recovered from a torn ACL sustained while playing for Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

He opened the season on the reserve/non-football injury list, but the timing of his return remained a mystery given how long it can take to return from a torn ACL. He was seen running as early as August, but wasn't designated to return until Nov. 21.

It took only a week and a half of practice for one teammate, wide receiver D.J. Chark, to think he's the real deal:

"I think we’re all excited, man," Chark said. "The excitement that you guys feel, that we feel is real. I definitely believe he’s a superstar, so anything I can do to help a guy like that, I’m here and he knows that."

Williams will join a pretty deep receiving corps headlined by Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown for the 4-7 Lions.

Jameson Williams could be a massive talent for Lions

Many observers considered Williams to be one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in a historically good class at the position. Previously buried behind fellow 2022 first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave at Ohio State, Williams transferred to Alabama and immediately became a premier deep threat.

Catching passes from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, Williams posted 1,572 receiving yards on 79 catches (averaging 19.9 yards per catch), with 15 touchdowns.

Williams could very well have been the first wide receiver taken in the draft had he stayed healthy, but he ended up being the fourth taken, after USC's Drake London, Wilson and Olave. His talent was undeniable, though, and the rebuilding Lions grabbed him with the hope that his injury would merely delay his talent rather than diminish it.

Now they're set to get their first indication on Sunday.