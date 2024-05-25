Lions eliminated in Sectional 55 rout

May 24—GASTON — Seemingly oblivious to the tale being told by the scoreboard and to the fact his team's season's end was rapidly approaching, Liberty Christian freshman right fielder Judah Goodman pumped his fist and screamed in delight. He had just hauled in a tricky fly ball to right field to end the fourth inning and leave three runners on base, preventing what was already a lopsided score from being any worse.

He did not save the game or prevent defeat, but Goodman's passion and sheer joy on display is part of what coach Tab Greenlee hopes his younger players — the bulk of his roster — can take away from this season and bring back with them next spring.

"To see that, for a freshman to know he can come in and do that, it just gives him confidence," Greenlee said. "It was awesome. I'm very proud of him."

At the end of the day, Goodman's web gem was not enough as Southern Wells pounded 17 hits and took advantage of nine errors by the Lions for a 23-1 win in the Sectional 55 first round Friday evening at Warrior Field at Wes-Del.

The Lions season ended at 7-17 while Southern Wells (4-17) snapped a five-game losing streak with its second win against Liberty this season. The Raiders will face the host Warriors in the semifinal round Monday at noon.

It was a particularly disappointing ending for the Lions' two seniors as Elvin Acree and Josh Goodman played their final game in a Liberty uniform. Goodman walked and flew out while Acree reached on an error and struck out at the plate but also pitched in relief. He retired the last four batters of the game — including the catch by the younger Goodman to end the fourth and three straight strikeouts in the fifth.

Between innings, the game was declared a final by the IHSAA and the host school as dangerous weather was approaching and imminent.

"Elvin and Josh have been here, and they're my first four-year seniors," Greenlee said. "They've seen a lot of highs and lows. They've fought, and they've battled. They have learned, and they've grown and matured in this game, and it's been fun to watch them."

After a scoreless first inning, the Raiders jumped on LC starter Riddick Allison for four runs in the second, only two were earned after three Lions' errors in the frame.

The game got away from everyone in the third as Southern Wells batted around not once, but twice, sending 19 batters to the plate and scoring 14 times on 10 hits and three more LC errors. Allison was relieved by sophomore Carter Wicker, but the Raiders showed him no mercy. They scored 15 times off Wicker before Acree came in to finish things out.

LC scored its lone run in the third when Luke Woodyard led off with a single and stole second. One out later, Wicker singled Woodyard to third, and he scored on a wild pitch. Zane Hoffman and Allison drew walks to load the bases, but the Lions could do no more damage.

"I hope it sticks with our young guys. We're heavy on sophomores and freshmen," Greenlee said. "For them, hopefully it'll be with them for a year and a fire in their belly. That's our hope. It's a growing journey, and we're nowhere near where we want to be."

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.