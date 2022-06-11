Lions DT John Penisini announces his retirement

John Penisini was a notable absence during the Detroit Lions mandatory minicamp. It turns out the third-year nose tackle has opted to retire from the NFL.

Penisini announced his retirement on his Instagram feed on Saturday morning. The Lions’ 6th-round pick in 2020 out of Utah is hanging up his cleats after just two seasons.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Penisini’s status during the week and indicated that he knew what was going on with the young defensive tackle. In 32 career games, Penisini registered 49 total tackles and one sack.

Penisini did have a health scare a year ago. He had to have calcium deposits the size of softballs surgically removed from his shoulders. The 25-year-old did not give a reason for his retirement but it’s tough to ignore the physical toll his body has taken.