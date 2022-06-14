Lions converting this former Packers wide receiver to tight end

#Lions have signed free agent TE Devin Funchess. pic.twitter.com/961YKXRAmS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 14, 2022

The Detroit Lions announced the signing of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess on Tuesday. The interesting part of the signing? The Lions are converting Funchess to tight end.

While with the Packers, Funchess was listed at 6-4 and 225 pounds. A move to tight end might be the final chance to revive his NFL career.

Funchess, a native of Detroit who played college football at Michigan, never actually played in a regular-season game for the Packers. He signed in April of 2020 but then opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funchess returned the next year and was in Green Bay throughout training camp, but he didn’t make the team to start the 2021 season.

Funchess was a tight end during high school and began his collegiate career at Michigan as a tight end. He was actually an All-Big Ten pick as a freshman and the Big Ten’s Tight End of the Year as a sophomore before moving to receiver full time as a junior. The Carolina Panthers selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft as a receiver.

In the NFL, Funchess has played nothing but wide receiver. His overall size and experience at receiver could be attractive traits in a move back to tight end, and the Lions are willing to see if he can make the transition back to his old position.

Funchess, now 28 years old, briefly spent time on the practice squad of the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 season.

