Lions beat Vikings to clinch playoff berth, first divisional title in 30 years

Finally, the Detroit Lions have won the NFC North.

The Lions locked up their first division title in 30 years on Sunday afternoon when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The win officially sends the Lions into the playoffs, something the franchise hadn’t accomplished since the 2016 season.

The win also gives Detroit its first divisional title since 1993, and their first-ever NFC North title. The division wasn't created until 2002 — it was the NFC Central the last time the Lions last won — and Lions quarterback Jared Goff wasn’t even born until 1994.

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions beat the Vikings on Sunday afternoon to win their division for the first time since 1993. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

David Montgomery capped the Lions' opening 75-yard drive with a 1-yard run to give them the lead early, which marked the first time in the last nine games that the Vikings had allowed a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Vikings responded with a touchdown of their own to tie things back up after Ty Chandler ran in a 2-yard score. Then, after a 37-yard field goal from Detroit's Michael Badgley, Kerby Joseph intercepted a bad deep throw from Minnesota quarterback Nick Mullens. That set up a quick 14-yard Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown just a few plays later. Just like that, the Lions were up by 10.

Mullens, however, redeemed himself around halftime. He led the Vikings on a quick 79-second drive and hit Justin Jefferson for a 26-yard touchdown right before the break to keep them in it.

The Vikings then scored again right out of halftime after Mullens found K.J. Osborn for a 6-yard touchdown. Suddenly, the Vikings had their first lead of the game.

That, however, was very short-lived. The Lions scored on the next drive when Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 1-yard touchdown, and then Gibbs scored a second time on a 3-yard run after the Lions forced a Vikings three-and-out. That gave the Lions a nine-point lead.

While the Vikings made one last push — they kicked a field goal, and then had a chance with one final drive before Ifeatu Melifonwu intercepted Mullens with 58 seconds left — the Lions held on.

Mullens finished 22 of 36 for 411 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Jefferson had 141 yards and a touchdown on six catches. The Vikings have now lost four of their last five games, with the 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders the lone victory in that stretch.

Goff went 30 of 40 for 257 yards with a touchdown in the win for Detroit. Gibbs finished with 80 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and St. Brown had 106 yards and a touchdown on 12 catches. The Lions jumped to 11-4 with the win.

Detroit will close out its regular season against the Dallas Cowboys next week and then host the Vikings on Jan. 7. Then, at long last, the team will get to host a playoff game for the first time this century.