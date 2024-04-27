Lions add reserve running back, potential special teams ace Sione Vaki

The Detroit Lions traded up, again, in the fourth round and selected Utah’s Sione Vaki. Though he was commonly listed as a safety throughout the draft process, Vaki was announced as a running back when the Lions selected him.

Detroit is no stranger to players that made the switch from defense to offense, such as linebacker-turned-fullbacks Nick Bellore and Jason Cabinda or former defensive backs Godwin Igwebuike and Jamal Agnew. While those four players didn’t make much of an impact on offense, they all were key contributors in another aspect of the game: special teams.

Vaki fits what Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell look for in a core special teamer. His capabilities as a running back open the door for him to return kickoffs as well as be an option to get the ball on fake punts, something Dan Campbell is well known for.

As a college safety, Vaki knows defense as well. Not only will he be an emergency option in the defensive backfield, but he will be the kind of player who will be in on every tackle on special teams. Expect Vaki to be a playmaker on the kickoff and punt teams.

As for the running back room, Detroit is set with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs as their one-two punch. Craig Reynolds has been a reliable backup and return specialist, and the team was high on Zonovan Knight before he suffered a season-ending injury. Jake Funk and Jermar Jefferson are also fighting for a roster spot.

Vaki is all but guaranteed to make the roster in some capacity, and there’s a good chance he will emerge as the third or fourth running back on the depth chart.

