Lionel Messi starts, Luis Suarez on bench for Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution

Lionel Messi was in the starting lineup for Inter Miami against the New England Revolution on Saturday night, which was welcome news to the record crowd of 65,000 that bought tickets to see the Argentine icon at Gillette Stadium.

Luis Suarez was on the bench, replaced by Leo Campana, who returned from a hamstring injury that ruled him out the past few games. Robert Taylor also returned from injury and started in place of Diego Gomez, who suffered a high ankle sprain against Nashville and is expected to be out six weeks.

The rest of Miami’s Starting XI included: Drake Callender, Sergio Busquets, Tomas Aviles, Nico Freire, Julian Gressel, Franco Negri, David Ruiz and Chelo Weigandt.

Joining Suarez on the bench: CJ Dos Santos, Ryan Sailor, Noah Allen, Lawson Sunderland, Yannick Bright, Benjamin Cremaschi, Leo Afonso, and Matias Rojas, the Paraguayan midfielder who joined the team last week.

There was some question as to whether Messi and Suarez would subject their aging legs to artificial turf; but Inter Miami coach Tata Martino put that concern to rest on Friday morning.

“The players are all available, all the healthy players will travel, and then we’ll see the formation to face New England,” Martino said. “We already played on artificial turf in Charlotte last season and there was no problem.”

Messi played the full 90 minutes against Charlotte in that game. He has played at Gillette before, when he scored during Argentina’s 4-1 win over Venezuela in the 2016 Copa America Centenario quarterfinals. But that game was played on a temporary grass field that was placed over the turf, per FIFA rules.

Revolution coach Caleb Porter, calling Saturday’s match “the biggest game in Boston soccer history,” expected Messi to play.

“That’s our mindset, that he will play,” Porter said earlier this week. “They haven’t played on turf this year, but he played last year in Charlotte. So, our mindset is that he is going to play.”

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner ranks second in the league with seven goals in six games and is tied for the MLS lead with six assists. League leader Cristian Arango of Real Salt Lake has scored one more goal than Messi but played in three more games.

Last weekend Messi scored two goals and had an assist in a 3-1 home win over Nashville.

Miami sits atop the Eastern Conference with 18 points and a 5-2-3 record.

The Revolution is off to its worst start in 29 years with a 1-6-1 record.