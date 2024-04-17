How Lionel Messi lived up to the billing against Sporting KC at Arrowhead | Podcast

It was quite the soccer scene in Kansas City last weekend.

Sporting Kansas City took on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami before more than 72,000 at Arrowhead Stadium. The game, and Messi’s performance, lived up the hype in Miami’s 3-2 victory.

On SportsBeat KC, The Star’s sports podcast, columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian look back at the event and what it means for a stadium and region that will host World Cup games in two years.

Also, you’ll hear from Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes, who opened his postmatch press conference by remarking on the historic game.