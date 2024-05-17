Linfield score six to progress in All-Island Cup

Striker Eve Reilly scored a second-half hat-trick as Linfield defeated Lisburn 6-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the All-Island Cup.

After a goalless first half at Midgley Park, Reilly headed home Keri Halliday's corner and netted a penalty to put the hosts in control.

The former Lisburn Rangers striker completed her treble with a left-footed finish for the perfect hat-trick.

Substitute Bernie Ferreira added a fourth before Eva Miles scored with her first touch after coming on.

Northern Ireland international Halliday completed the rout late on.

The Blues are guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals but will have to await the result of Saturday's game between Peamount United and Bohemians to see if they will finish first or second in Group A.

Friday's result means Lisburn exit the competition after three defeats.