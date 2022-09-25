Lincoln Riley praises No. 7 USC’s defense after gutsy win in Corvallis

The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff had fans ready to celebrate like they hadn't in 14 years with what they thought was a game-winner in the final seconds. Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting the Red Raiders over No. 22 Texas 37-34 after they overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final minute Saturday. Texas' Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 2-yard line before Wolff's winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams.