Lincoln Riley praises No. 7 USC’s defense after gutsy win in Corvallis
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson follows-up with USC head coach Lincoln Riley after the No. 7 Trojans beat Oregon State by a final score of 17-14 on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Corvallis. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.