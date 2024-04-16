What I liked – and didn't like – from Alabama on Kalen DeBoer's A-Day debut | Toppmeyer

Alabama's defense will miss Nick Saban. Its offense might not.

That's my 10-word takeaway after observing A-Day on a beautiful Saturday on Bryant-Denny Stadium, when 72,358 fans turned out to welcome new football coach Kalen DeBoer.

On the topic of defense, I noticed the absence of Caleb Downs, Dallas Turner, Chris Braswell and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Now, for the bright side: Quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and backup Ty Simpson took advantage of the defense throughout early possessions.

I hesitate to make much of a spring game, but this scrimmage showed how the combination of Milroe and DeBoer could elevate Alabama's scoring. The Tide averaged 34 points last season, its lowest scoring output since 2009.

Alternatively, A-Day should serve as a call to defensive players entering the transfer portal: Help wanted at Alabama. That side of the ball wasn't up to the standard Saban established.

Here's my A-Day assessment:

What I liked from Alabama football on A-Day

1. The offense showed big-play ability. On the fourth play of the scrimmage, Milroe enjoyed a good snap and a comfortable pocket (imagine that happening last season) and delivered a 35-yard strike to Germie Bernard. Bernard caught the pass in front of Malachi Moore. That wasn't even their best connection. Bernard burned freshman defensive back Zabien Brown on a corner route across the field, and Milroe threw a beauty to hit him in stride. Bernard was Washington's No. 4 receiver last year. You wouldn't know that from A-Day. He emerged as a go-to target.

2. Jam Miller makes case as bell-cow tailback. For two years, I've been itching to see more of Miller. He combines size and quickness, and he showcased his abilities in the final game of his freshman season, when he rushed for 44 yards on three carries in a bowl victory against Kansas State. But, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams blocked his playing time last season. Those two backs are gone, and Alabama might be better off with Miller. On A-Day, he saw the holes and hit them with authority. He earned game MVP honors, then made a bold proclamation. "We’re gonna be the No. 1 running back room in the country. Trust me," he told reporters. He's got my attention.

3. How about that offensive line? A-Day pass protection is not equivalent to blocking Georgia's Mykel Williams on third-and-8 in September. Nonetheless, Alabama's line consistently opened running lanes and gave quarterbacks time to read the field. I still struggle to digest that a Saban-coached team allowed 49 sacks last season. Alabama returned just two linemen who started in the Rose Bowl. Maybe that's for the best. This retooled unit looks better.

TOPPMEYER: After Nick Saban hypes crowd, Jalen Milroe delights in Kalen DeBoer's first A-Day

GOODBREAD: Alabama football ready for action in NCAA spring transfer portal

A-DAY: Alabama football's Jalen Milroe goes from hero captain to competition on A-Day

What I didn't like from Alabama football on A-Day

1. Alabama's tackling would've made its former coach's blood boil. I can argue Alabama won't miss some of its departed offensive linemen. I wouldn't say the same about its defensive losses. This group misses Downs and others. Make sure players in the portal know that. Tackling issues hampered Alabama early in the scrimmage. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (injury) did not participate. His return should help.

2. Who's going to pressure the quarterback? The flipside of the offensive line's steady day is that no one emerged as obvious heir to Turner and Braswell. ESPN listed four SEC players among its top 10 pass rushers for 2024, but none from Alabama. I'm understanding why.

Quote to note

"They are so passionate and so confident in me. Each and every day when I speak to them, they speak light into me. That’s big." – Milroe, on playing for DeBoer and this staff. Alabama's starting quarterback hits it off with his new coach.

Lingering question

How much defensive help can DeBoer add between now and September? The best transfer talent is gobbled up in the winter, but this staff must leave no stone unturned in an aim to fortify the defense. Alabama could use help at all three levels and especially in the secondary. The Tide returned five defensive players who started in the Rose Bowl. The rebuild remains under construction.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

A digital subscription will allow you access to all of his coverage. Also, check out his podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or access exclusive columns via the SEC Unfiltered newsletter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football spring game: What I liked – and didn't like – on A-Day