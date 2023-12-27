Liberty 2024 impending free agents: Projecting who stays, who goes

The new year right around the corner means WNBA free agency is about to begin. Executive of the Year recipient Jonathan Kolb will look to re-sign important pieces and bounce back from the team’s WNBA Finals loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Liberty, who achieved a franchise-record 32 wins in 2023, project to bring back most of their core for the 2024 season. And with Kolb already locking down Betnijah Laney and Kayla Thornton before the offseason, there will be fewer targets on his list to take care of.

But, there’s still one big splash the GM will have to take care of. Here’s a look at the Liberty’s impending 2024 free agents.

JONQUEL JONES

Bringing back Jonquel Jones is Kolb’s main priority this offseason. During exit interview in October, the executive said the 2021 MVP is “a player we definitely want to retain.” Jones’ return to Brooklyn is essential for the team’s attempt to run it back with the same core in 2024. Following a slow start due to a foot injury, Jones averaged 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in her first season with the Liberty. She improved those numbers in the postseason while becoming the team’s most reliable option during the Liberty’s WNBA Finals run, averaging 16.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

Jones joined the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association since her Finals run. Her dominance continued, which was shown in her 35-point, 20-rebound performance on 60% shooting (15-25) for Inner Mongolia earlier this month. The Liberty hope she’ll continue the trend in Barclays Center in 2024.

“…definitely trending towards coming back here,” Jones said about returning to the Liberty at the end of the 2023 season.

BREANNA STEWART

The 2023 MVP would’ve headlined this offseason’s free agent class, but Kolb quickly shut down any possibility of another team landing the superstar.

Kolb stated months ago he would “100 percent” core the superstar this offseason, making her ineligible to test unrestricted free agency in the winter. The WNBA’s core designation works similarly to the NFL’s franchise tag.

“She will not be an unrestricted free agent,” Kolb said during exit interviews.

Keeping Stewart in Brooklyn — potentially with Jones — gives the Liberty the best shot at gaining the chemistry needed to take down the Las Vegas Aces in a future postseason matchup. The only question looming, in terms of Stewart’s free agency, is what will be the size of her deal. Stewart agreed to take less money, $180,000, according to HerHoopStats, in order for the Liberty to form its superteam last winter. If Stewart signs for a supermax deal, like she did with the Seattle Storm in 2022 ($228,094), that’ll leave less money to fill out the bottom of the team’s roster.

Stewart is deserving of a supermax deal if that’s what she desires. She beat out Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson and Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas for her second MVP award. In her first season with the Libs, she averaged a career-high in points (23) and assists (3.8). She also grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game and was the only player in the league to average at least 1.5 steals and blocks per game.

“I’m excited for what we’re doing here in New York and with the Liberty,” Stewart said. “Its been amazing to be a part of and I’m looking forward to doing it for many years to come.”

STEFANIE DOLSON

The potential size of Stewart’s deal — and possible re-signing of Jones — could jeopardize a possible contract for a player like Stefanie Dolson. Dolson provided leadership and championship experience to a Liberty team that featured a roster revamp.

The two-time All-Star averaged career-lows in points (4) and rebounds (2) last season. She missed 17 games due to an ankle injury and barely got meaningful minutes in the postseason.

The Port Jervis native noted after the season she’ll “wait and see” what her fate will be in 2024. Dolson is currently suiting up for French club LDLC ASVEL Féminin.

“I came to New York because it is my home,” she said. “I was hoping to stay here till the end of my career. But I don’t know exactly what they have planned or what’s in their head. So we’ll see.

“I love this team. I enjoyed the season.”

MARINE JOHANNÈS

Marine Johannès could’ve entered the 2024 offseason as a reserved player. Any player with three years of service or fewer will become a reserved player if their previous team extends them a reserved qualifying offer, thus subjecting the team to have exclusive negotiating rights, according to the league.

The Liberty would entertain the spark plug’s return to the team, but the WNBA’s prioritization rule makes Johannès’ return unlikely. The rule requires players to prioritize the WNBA over international leagues and first went into effect in 2023.

Johannès’, who averaged 7.1 points on 41.% shooting from the field, is currently suiting up alongside Dolson for LDLC ASVEL Féminin. Her participation in the 2024 Olympics for the French team will likely render her ineligible for the upcoming WNBA season.

“If I have the possibility to come, I will try to come. I did talk to my national team president and I told them I would be there the first day [in early June],” she said. “…For now, I will be with national team.”

JOCELYN WILLOUGHBY

Jocelyn Willoughby enters the offseason as a restricted free agent. She didn’t get much action (6.6 minutes per game) in her 29 appearances with the Libs this season. She averaged just 1.2 points per game while playing behind the plethora of All-Stars on the Liberty roster.

The guard is enjoying a bigger role with the Adelaide Lightning in Australia’s Women’s National Basketball League. Willoughby is averaging 12.4 points and five rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game with the Lightning. Willoughby returned to the Liberty in 2023 after winning one of the final roster spots after training camp. If she’s back with the team, she’ll likely be in the same position in 2024 against other training camp invitees and rookies. The Liberty currently hold the No. 11, No. 17, No. 23, and No. 35 picks in the upcoming draft.

“I would love to be with the Liberty but we’ll see what God has in mind,” Willoughby said.

HAN XU

A departure for fan-favorite Han Xu is likely. The 6-10 center’s suspended contract expired, according to HerHoopStats. The big was rarely with the Libs last season while she tended to international duties with the Chinese national team over the summer.

In 2023, she played in just eight games and averaged 1.5 points after a breakout 2022 season. Her role diminished after her breakout year and there’s no clear path to playing time on Sandy Brondello’s squad to get the center back to her 2022 averages of 8.5 points in 16.8 minutes per game.