Libby softball endures three-game losing streak

Apr. 26—The Libby Loggers softball team is enduring a three-game losing streak as it battles through the injury of starting pitcher Paislee MacDonald.

MacDonald was struck by a batted ball against Columbia Falls on April 18. She stayed in the game for a bit before coming out in the second inning of a 16-1 loss in four innings to the Wildkats.

Coach Kellen MacDonald said Paislee is doing OK, but the ball that struck her caused some pretty severe bruising and limited her mobility.

"She's pretty tough so it's hard to get a read on how much it's hurting her but we are hoping to get her to 100% by divisionals," MacDonald said.

Libby (3-6) fell to Timberlake, Idaho, 7-3, on Tuesday. In two home games last week, the Loggers had the Cfalls loss and then fell to Ronan, 14-3, on Saturday, April 20.

Libby owns wins against Eureka, Ronan (19-18) and Browning (27-0) on April 13.

In the Ronan win, the Loggers belted out 14 hits and drew nine walks. A run in the top of the eighth inning broke an 18-18 tie after the Maidens scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Libby trailed 14-11 after five innings before scoring five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take its first lead.

Dakota Allen had three hits and drove in two runs while MacDonald and Lyndee McElmurry each had two hits and three runs batted in. Rachel Kosters, Jossalyn White and Aleesha Bradeen also each had two hits. White had two RBI.

Madison Vincent drew three walks and scored four runs. Allen, Mylie Rayome and Carmen Kohler each scored three runs. White, Allen, Bradeen and Kosters each banged out doubles.

In the rematch in Libby on April 20, MacDonald played in right field and was one of four Logger players to collect a hit. But the Maidens scored a 14-3 win as they collected 17 hits.

Vincent had two hits, including a double, and Allen had a run-scoring triple. Rayome also knocked in a run.

In the Browning win, Libby scored 11 runs in the first inning, nine in the second and seven in the third. The Loggers had 16 hits, nine for extra bases, and drew 12 walks.

Coach MacDonald was able to substitute liberally as 15 Loggers saw action and 14 collected hits. Kosters and McElmurry each had two hits. Both of Kosters' hits were doubles and she drove in five runs.

Rayome knocked in four runs while Jaycee Wilson and Vincent each had three RBI. Allen and McElmurry had two RBI each.

Allen, Vincent and Rayome each tripled while Kosters had two doubles, while Wilson, MacDonald, Carmen Kohler and Maddi Willis each doubled.

Libby is scheduled to play at the Frenchtown Tournament today and Saturday. The next home game is set for Saturday, May 4, when Polson comes to town.