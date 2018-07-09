LiAngelo Ball joins brother LaMelo Ball, will play in Junior Basketball Association league

LiAngelo Ball joins father’s Junior Ball Association league, and he will play with his brother LaMelo Ball. (AP Photo)

After working out with a number of NBA teams ahead of the 2018 NBA draft, LiAngelo Ball has found a home — in the Junior Ball Association.

Per a release sent Monday, LiAngelo Ball will indeed play in the league started by his dad, LaVar Ball. He will also play on the Los Angeles Ballers team with his brother, LaMelo.

LiAngelo will make his debut Thursday in Ontario, California.

“I just want to win for the team,” LiAngelo said in a release. “That’s all I want to do, win. I’m trying to play ball, and I’m trying to get better every day.”

BREAKING: @LiAngeloBall will join JBA League and play for the Los Angeles Ballers. More on this later. Watch his season debut this Thursday in Ontario, California. Click: https://t.co/S6W3p9cCvi #NewBallEra #JBA pic.twitter.com/CUkgon84vE — JBA (@bbbjbaleague) July 9, 2018





At age 19, Ball was not selected in the 2018 NBA draft, nor did he sign on with an NBA Summer League team. Weeks ago, in an interview with NiceKicks.com, Ball said he was not going to play in the JBA.

“I feel like that’s taking a step back for me,” he said June 27 to Nice Kicks. “If I have to play in the G-League then that’s what it’s going to be. I’m not running away from the work.”

Ball is a shooter at 6-foot-5, which is why UCLA signed him on scholarship years ago. Of course, his playing for the Bruins was derailed in November 2017 following a shoplifting arrest in China. Oh, and the fact that LaVar moved his sons to Lithuania so they could begin their pro careers.

Story Continues

On Saturday, just weeks after he said he wouldn’t play in the league, LiAngelo practiced with his new team. LaMelo said he is excited to once again play with his brother.

“We have great chemistry,” LaMelo said. “It feels good to play with him again.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

• What started the wild brawl between a youth b-ball team and refs?

• Croatia defender ruffles Russia with political comment after World Cup win

• Travis Pastrana recreates iconic Evel Knievel stunts in Vegas spectacle

• Ty Lue, Luke Walton meet over breakfast to discuss coaching LeBron

