Lexington Stakes at Keeneland offers last chance for horses on 2024 Kentucky Derby bubble

Saturday’s $400,000, Grade 3 Lexington at Keeneland may not have the stature of other spring races for 3-year-old thoroughbreds, but it does offer this — a final chance to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

The Lexington is the final Kentucky Derby prep race but only offers a total of 42 points, including 20 to the winner and 10 to the runner-up.

Four horses entered in the Lexington have accumulated at least 16 qualifying points, but only Hades, with 30, would be guaranteed a spot in the May 4 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs with a victory.

No More Time (45 points) is currently the last one in the 20-horse field for the Derby. Grand Mo the First (40 points) ranks No. 21 and needs a defection to make the field.

Hades, a Florida-bred by Awesome Slew, is looking to rebound from a fifth-place finish in the Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream Park.

“He didn’t get a chance to run in the Florida Derby,” trainer Joe Orseno said of Hades, who was bumped at the start and finished far behind Fierceness, who won by 13½ lengths.

Hades was undefeated in his first three starts and will add blinkers for the Lexington.

“I always thought he would be better with blinkers, but he kept winning and I couldn’t make the change,” Orseno said. “He’ll have blinkers here, little ones.”

Hades, who will be ridden by Jose Ortiz, drew the No. 5 post for the Lexington and is second in the morning line at 7-2 odds.

The Wine Steward, trained by Mike Maker, is the 5-2 favorite in the morning line. He will be making his 3-year-old debut after going 3-1-0 in four starts last year. That included a runner-up finish to Locked in the Grade 1 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity on Oct. 7 at Keeneland.

The Wine Steward was scratched from the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last November at Santa Anita Park.

Encino (20 points) and Liberal Arts (19 points) are other Lexington contenders looking to add to their Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

Encino, trained by Brad Cox, scratched out of last week’s Grade 1 Blue Grass at Keeneland. The Nyquist colt won the Battaglia on March 2 at Turfway Park.

Liberal Arts, an Arrogate colt trained by Robert Medina, enters off an eighth-place showing in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

Lexington Stakes

Post time: 5:48 p.m. Saturday at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. Purse: $400,000. Grade: 3. Distance: 1 1/16 miles. Jockey weight: 118-120 pounds. TV: FanDuel TV. Kentucky Derby qualifying points: 20 for first place, 10 for second place, six for third place, four for fourth place, two for fifth place.

PP Horse, jockey, trainer, odds

1. Secret Chat, Joel Rosario, Roderick Rodriguez, 15-1

2. The Wine Steward, Luis Saez, Mike Maker, 5-2

3. Dilger, Tyler Gaffalione, Saffie Joseph Jr., 12-1

4. Footprint, Brian Hernandez Jr., Kenny McPeek, 10-1

5. Hades, Jose Ortiz, Joe Orseno, 7-2

6. How’s Ur Attitude, Adam Beschizza, John Ennis, 30-1

7. Everdoit, Axel Concepcion, Kevin Rice, 30-1

8. Encino, Florent Geroux, Brad Cox, 5-1

9. Liberal Arts, Irad Ortiz Jr., Robert Medina, 4-1

10. Lucky Jeremy, Gerardo Corrales, Bill Morey, 8-1

