Lexington football coach Bryant Hollingsworth resigns, will become county AD

Bryant Hollingsworth is hanging up his coaching headset after two decades at Lexington.

The longtime football coach submitted his resignation Thursday after 21 seasons with the program, including the past 16 as head coach. Hollingsworth spent his first seven seasons with the Tigers as an assistant coach.

Hollingsworth, whose resignation is effective Monday, will take over as the athletic director overseeing Henderson County for grades 6-12.

"It's really something I've been thinking about for a while," he said. "My ultimate goal was to eventually become athletic director anyway, and I had the opportunity come available — so I took a chance with that opportunity."

Hollingsworth is excited for the chance to work with even more student-athletes and mentor all of the coaches in Henderson County.

“Just being involved with a bigger part of the student body,” he said. “Just trying to implement some different things to try and promote a system for success.”

In his 16 years as the head coach, Hollingsworth was 122-61, the best winning percentage in Lexington school history (67%). The Tigers averaged nine wins per season in his tenure and won six district championships.

Lexington made the TSSAA state semifinals twice under Hollingsworth, in 2010 and 2020.

“It’s been a long journey,” he said. “I couldn’t do it without my wife, my girls. My family’s played a big role, just like my assistant coaches. They’ve been right here with me the whole time.”

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: TSSAA football: Lexington coach Bryant Hollingsworth resigns