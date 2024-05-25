Lexie Barrier joins Kim Caldwell’s staff at Tennessee

Kim Caldwell announced the addition of Lexie Barrier as assistant coach for Tennessee women’s basketball.

“I’m excited to welcome Lexie to our staff,” Caldwell said. “She is an up-and-coming coach who is hungry, has great energy and likes to recruit. I’ve known her for some time. She was a good player whose career I have followed, and I’m so excited to have her here and welcome her to the Lady Vol family.”

Barrier comes to Tennessee after serving as an assistant coach at James Madison.

Caldwell was hired as the Lady Vols’ basketball head coach on April 7 and introduced at Tennessee on April 9.

