Lady Vols hire Kim Caldwell as basketball head coach

Tennessee hired Kim Caldwell as the Lady Vols’ next women’s basketball head coach on Sunday.

“I am honored and humbled to accept the role as head coach of this historic program at the University of Tennessee,” Caldwell said. “I can’t help but reflect on accepting the Pat Summitt Trophy three seasons ago and be moved by the great responsibility and opportunity of now leading and building upon the incredible Lady Vol tradition she built. I am so excited to get to work and can’t wait to see what we all can accomplish together.”

Caldwell served as Marshall’s head coach during the 2023-24 season, compiling a 26-7 (17-1 SBC) and advancing to the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

Caldwell also served as head coach at Glanville State in Division II from 2016-23. She compiled a 191-24 record and won the 2022 NCAA Tournament Division II championship.

Caldwell played at Glanville State from 2007-11.

