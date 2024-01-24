Lexi inks deal with Maxfli ahead of LPGA season debut

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round

Lexi Thompson is making an important change ahead of her 13th LPGA season.

Thompson announced Wednesday, on the eve of the LPGA’s Drive On Championship, that she has reached an endorsement deal with Maxfli to play their ball throughout the season.

The 11-time tour winner struggled mightily with her ball-striking last season but turned it on late in the year, including at the Solheim Cup and when she came close to making the cut at the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open. Thompson is still looking for her first victory on the LPGA since 2019.

The Maxfli Tour Series offers a redesigned core for faster ball speeds to maximize distance while also optimizing iron and wedge spin.

“I’ve been testing the Maxfli Tour Series for a few months now, and the Maxfli Tour ball exceeded my expectations,” Thompson said in a release. “The ball fits my game extremely well, increasing my ball speed without sacrificing control. I’m excited to be joining forces with a brand that has such a longstanding, proven reputation for high quality and performance.”

The Maxfli Tour Series retails for $39.99 per dozen and is sold exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy.