Lewis Hamilton shuts down Fifth Avenue performing doughnuts in F1 car

Lewis Hamilton shut down New York City’s iconic Fifth Avenue by performing doughnuts in his F1 car.

The British star turned the famous Manhattan road into an improvised street circuit by showing off in his Mercedes on Tuesday 30 April.

Footage of Hamilton’s doughnuts were captured from above and shared on the Empire State Building’s official Instagram account.

“Sure looks like Lewis Hamilton had plenty of fun on 5th Avenue this morning,” they wrote, captioning the footage.

Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that a new F1 car emoji will make its debut on WhatsApp, ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.