Lewis County residents invited to take part in Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run

May 23—Lewis County residents are invited to sign up to join local law enforcement officials for an event next week to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics.

Registration is available now for the Lewis County Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, which takes place on Friday, May 31. Runners will start at the Napavine Police Department at 8 a.m. and follow an 18-mile route through downtown Chehalis and Centralia, ending at Fort Borst Park.

Organized by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, the Centralia Police Department, the Chehalis Police Department and Chehalis Tribal Law Enforcement, the Torch Run raises funds to support Lewis County Special Olympics. The funds help provide equipment, uniforms, transportation and facility rentals for the athletes.

Participants can register online at https://www.lewiscountyletr.com. Participants can opt to run the entire route or a portion of it. Virtual participation, sponsorships and donations are also welcome.

Lewis County Special Olympics offers year-round sports for athletes ages 8 and older, promoting inclusion and empowerment through sports. The Torch Run, symbolizing the "Flame of Hope," raises awareness and funds for Special Olympics Washington athletes.

Special Olympics, founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1968, now includes more than 5.7 million athletes in 200 countries. Through sports, athletes discover strengths and skills, inspiring their communities.

For more information, visit www.lewiscountyletr.com.