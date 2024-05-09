Will Levis looking forward to learning the offense from Tyler Boyd

Will Levis had DeAndre Hopkins and not much else at wide receiver last season. This season, the Titans have given him more to work with, adding Calvin Ridley and most recently Tyler Boyd.

Boyd, 29, has two 1,000-yard seasons and averaged 68 receptions for 775 yards and four touchdowns the past four seasons with the Bengals.

He followed head coach Brian Callahan, previously the Bengals' offensive coordinator, to Tennessee.

"I texted TB: I can't wait to learn the offense from you," Levis said of Boyd, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. "It's cool to watch the tape and all the cut-ups of him balling out, and making all these plays. And, on the teach tape, running these routes exactly like we're telling everyone else to. That's going to be some great insight to hear from a guy who has been in the offense and knows what it is like when the bullets are flying."

Boyd has not signed his deal yet, so it won't be official until next week when he gets to town. But Boyd posted "Titan up" on social media on Tuesday.

In his 120-game NFL career, Boyd has 513 receptions for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns.

"Tyler is a slot receiver. That's what he does," Callahan said. "That's where he's made his money. That's where his production has come from. He's a fantastic slot receiver on top of it.

"Most importantly, I think he's an awesome addition to the locker room. He's a great human being, great worker, and everything about him is what we want to be about. So, to add him is an impactful add for us, and I'm excited about it."