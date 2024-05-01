Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes is pictured before the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SV Werder Bremen at BayArena. Leverkusen's Rolfes asks players to keep clear head against Roma. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director is calling on his players to keep a clear head in the Europa League rematch against Roma on Thursday, but doesn't want them to surpress all of their emotions.

"Overdoing it is never good. You can only dominate if you play with your head and aren't just driven by emotions," Rolfes said on Wednesday ahead of the first leg of the Europa League semi-final tie.

"But emotions are part of it and are also a driving force. We definitely have that. That's why we're all looking forward to going to Rome," he added.

Last season, the Bundesliga champions were eliminated by Roma in the semi-finals and will hope to get a revenge this year to reach the final on May 22.

"We drew energy and motivation from last year's semi-final, from that disappointment. For this competition, but also for success in the Bundesliga," Rolfes said.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in all of their 46 matches this season and could complete an unprecedented treble in the club's history. They already claimed a maiden Bundesliga title and are favourites to win the German Cup final on May 25 against Kaiserslautern.

"The chance to win the treble means everything to everyone at the club," Rolfes stressed.