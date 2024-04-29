Leverkusen CEO: We will extend Tah's deal or sell him in close season

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah plays the ball during the German Bundesliga, soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen will either extend Germany defender Jonathan Tah's contract in the close season or sell him.

The 28-year-old's deal runs out in 2025 and the Bundesliga champions do not want to see him walk away for free next July.

"We want to extend with him. We are a club that won't let players go on a free transfer. That means we have to extend, otherwise we will sell him," Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro told Sky.

Record champions Bayern Munich, dethroned by Leverkusen this term after 11 straight titles, are rumoured to be interested in a player who has become a Germany regular under Julian Nagelsmann and is set to start at Euro 2024 on home soil.

When asked if Bayern had already been in contact about Tah, Carro replied: "Not with us."

He added: "We have spoken to Jonathan, we value him very highly. He knows that the club and all of us want to keep him in Leverkusen. He knows that. But we also respect his wishes. We'll see whether he stays with us in the end or goes elsewhere."

The centre back can also lift the German Cup on May 25 against second tier Kaiserslautern and the Europa League, with Leverkusen facing Roma in their semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Leverkusen are still on course for an unprecedented unbeaten season after a string of last-gasp equalizers of late, including in the 2-2 draw with VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Stuttgart accused Leverkusen's Victor Boniface of pushing Anthony Rouault and Piero Hincapie of touching the ball with his arm before Robert Andrich's stoppage-time leveller.

But German Football Federation referees' chief Lutz Michael Fröhlich said in a statement that everything "was in order" with the goal.