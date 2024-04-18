Leverkusen again score late to clinch semi-finals spot, Liverpool out

Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate with their fans after the UEFA Europa League, quarter-final second leg soccer match between West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen at the London Stadium. John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen again scored late to continue their unbeaten run this season and advance to the Europa League semi-finals with a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Thursday, while Liverpool were eliminated by Atalanta.

The team led by Jürgen Klopp won 1-0 thanks to Mohamed Salah early winner from the spot, but paid the price for a 3-0 defeat at home in the first leg.

Leverkusen are now the first team from the top five European leagues to go unbeaten in 44 matches, moving one ahead of Italy's Juventus.

The German team sealed their spot in the semis after Jeremie Frimpong's late equalizer cancelled out Michail Antonio's opener. Leverkusen had defeated West Ham 2-0 in the first leg, in which they also scored the two goals within the final 10 minutes of the game.

They will now have a rematch of their 2023 semi-finals against Roma, who defeated AC Milan 2-1 (3-1 on aggragate). Back then, the Italians advanced to the final but lost to Sevilla.

Atalanta, meanwhile, will face either Olympique Marseille or Benfica, who were forced to play extra-time after Marseille's 1-0 win on Wednesday completed a 2-2 aggregate score.

