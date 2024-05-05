'Let's finish season on a high to help lift gloom'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Aberdeen's 1-0 victory over St Johnstone ensured their Premiership survival.

Here's what you had to say:

Taffy: It wasn’t a pretty game to watch, but a win is a win is a win.

Mike: Thank God that’s over, a turgid slog of a season with the only real bright spots being Bojan Miovski, and Peter Leven. We've had a good run of form late in the season, but haven't played great football. Jimmy Thelin has a big job on his hands.

Niall: Another three points and safety in the top flight assured. A much better second half with Junior Hoilett continuing his fine form. We had chances aplenty to finish the game off, but woeful finishing again frustrated the home crowd. Let's now please drive forward and finish the season on a high to help lift the gloom of a real season of lows.

Fred: A good match but we missed numerous opportunities to score, fortunately Miovski converted the penalty. Great to record another clean sheet but we desperately need forwards capable of scoring on a consistent basis. Careful summer recruitment will be essential to get us up the table and back into Europe.

Ewan: Very relieved to be officially clear of relegation. Thanks to Peter Leven for steadying the ship in what has been a horrible season. I dread to think where we would be without him.

Kieran: Safety confirmed so now it's all about getting ready for next season. Lots to look forward to and be positive about.

Andrew: Score line did not reflect the game. On another day it could have been three or four goals, which is encouraging considering the normally stuffy opposition. The players are beginning to play with a bit of confidence again. Some of the starting team will exit over the summer but there are signs to be hopeful for next year. Wish Peter Leven a speedy recovery.