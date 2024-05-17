Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 304 main event

Belal Muhammad will finally get his long awaited rematch vs. welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad preview

Edwards and Muhammad’s first fight in March 2021 ended in a no contest after Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye and rendered him unable to continue in the opening seconds of Round 2. In his next fight, Edwards dominated Nate Diaz at UFC 263 to earn his first title shot.

Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) claimed the welterweight title with a knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Since then, “Rocky” has defended his belt twice – in a rematch against Usman at UFC 286, and most recently Colby Covington this past December at UFC 296.

Muhammad (23-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) is unbeaten in his past 10 fights with the only hiccup as a no contest against Edwards. Since his fight against Edwards, Muhammad has notched wins over Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady and former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 288.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad odds

DraftKings released the opening odds for the main event, in which Edwards is a sizable -270 favorite over Muhammad, who’s a +220 underdog.

How to watch Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad at UFC 304

When: July 27

Where: Co-op Live, Manchester, England

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+ pay-per-view

