LeMahieu provides good news on down day for SWB

MOOSIC — Very little went right for the home team on Sunday.

The RailRiders fell behind just three batters into the series finale against Syracuse. They never seriously challenged for the lead after that, thanks mostly to a six-run third inning for the Mets. By the time the eighth inning started, manager Shelley Duncan entered survival mode, rescuing a bullpen counted on for plenty of innings during the week by sending position players to the mound in each of the last two innings.

For D.J. LeMahieu though, few days this season have been happier.

While the RailRiders fell to Syracuse, 10-2, and lost their second consecutive series, LeMahieu's arduous, often frustrating trip back to the New York Yankees' active roster all but wrapped up.

The Yankees infielder played what is expected to be his final rehab game with the RailRiders on Sunday, going 0 for 2 with a pair of fly outs to shallow right before working a sixth-inning walk.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed what seemed evident before his team's series finale against San Diego on Sunday afternoon: The Yankees' plan is to activate LeMahieu from the injured list before Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

"I'm looking forward to it," LeMahieu said from the RailRiders clubhouse after being removed from the game in the sixth inning. "Those guys are playing unbelievable. So, I'm just looking forward to being a part of it."

LeMahieu went 0 for 5 with a pair of walks in his two rehab games with the RailRiders on Saturday and Sunday. Counting his other two brief stops at High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset, he was 4 for 16 in seven games.

Sunday was his first of those games in which he started at first base, and he played it clean defensively. In the top of the fifth inning, he started a double play on a grounder by speedy Rhylan Thomas.

"It was good to field my position and get some reps," he said.

LeMahieu hit .336 in his first two seasons with the Yankees in 2019 and 2020, but his production the last two seasons was slowed by various injuries.

He said he entered spring training feeling strong, but he went on the injured list after fouling a ball off his foot in a Grapefruit League game March 16. An attempt to return in late April failed, when he had to suspend a rehab stint when he experienced more soreness in the foot.

That's gone now, though, and LeMahieu said he'll head to the West coast fully healthy and ready to contribute.

"I always want to get hits and play my position," LeMahieu said. "But physically, it's just about making sure I'm ready and confident in everything. I definitely accomplished that."

The RailRiders didn't send him there completely satisfied, as it turned out. Not after that third inning.

The Mets tagged right-hander Will Warren for six runs in the frame, three coming on Rylan Bannon's line drive homer down the right field line made him pay for back-to-back walks to start the inning.

Thomas doubled home another run before catcher Hayden Senger blooped a single to right to bring home two more.

Warren left the game after three innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits. It completed a disappointing May for one of the Yankees' top prospects, in which he allowed 30 earned runs in 17 innings. That's a 15.88 ERA for the month.

The RailRiders did little to help the cause offensively, struggling for the second time in the series against Mets right-hander José Butto, who worked five two-hit, shutout innings.

Jose Rojas plated their first run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly, and catcher Luis Torrens homered to right in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Tuesday's game

RailRiders (32-19) at Toledo (26-24), 6:05 p.m., Fifth Third Field

Pitching probables: RailRiders TBD vs. Mud Hens TBD

Off the Rails

* The RailRiders are adding a right-hander that is quite familiar with the organization. Matt Sauer, a 25-year-old who appeared in 14 games out of the Kansas City Royals bullpen as a Rule 5 draftee this season before being designated for assignment, was returned to the Yankees organization Sunday after clearing waivers. He was assigned to the RailRiders. With the Royals, Sauer pitched to a 7.71 ERA, allowing 14 runs in 16⅓ innings. The Yankees selected Sauer in the second round of the 2017 amateur draft.

* Brandon Lockridge started at second base Sunday for the first time as a professional. He played second as a freshman and sophomore in college at Dayton, but he hadn't played there since a short stint in the Cape Cod League with the Wareham Gateman in 2017.

* Lockridge entered the lineup after Josh VanMeter, who was slated to bat eighth and start at second, was scratched. But, VanMeter did eventually enter the game...as a pitcher. He entered the game in the eighth inning, with the RailRiders trailing, 7-1.