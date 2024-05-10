Leigh claim seven-try win at home to Salford

Betfred Super League

Leigh Leopards (16) 40

Tries: Hanley 2, Charnley 2, Davis, Dwyer, Lam Goals: Hardaker 4, Moylan 2

Salford Red Devils (6) 12

Tries: Brierley, Lafai Goals: Sneyd 2

Leigh Leopards claimed only their third win of the Super League season as they crushed Salford Red Devils.

Umyla Hanley and Josh Charnley, who celebrated his new one-year deal with his 300th career try, scored twice each.

Ryan Brierley, Leigh's record try-scorer in the Super League era, brought Salford back into the contest against his former employers.

But, once Charnley had got his second try, Leigh hammered home the message with further tries from Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer and Lachlan Lam before Tim Lafai went over for a late Salford consolation.

Leigh led 12-0 with converted tries from Hanley and Charnley before King Vuniyayawa and Kallum Watkins combined to send over Brierley. And Nene MacDonald then had a try ruled out for obstruction before Lam lofted a pass over to Hanley who dived over for his second try.

Charnley then split through the Devils defence with a lung-busting run before acrobatically diving over in the corner for his milestone try before the Leopards went clear.

Charnley thought he scored his hat-trick when he touched down in the corner but he had been pushed into touch and, instead, Lafai went up the other end to score.

Leigh boss Adrian Lam;

"It was nice to see Josh Charnley score try number 300 in that famous corner of his here - and what an absolute cracker too.

"What an incredible achievement and to do it at our club we are very proud of him. He banged the drum so I'm pleased for him.

"The last six weeks have been very good but we had the 80-minute performance. There was obviously some stuff going on in the background. I was not sure what effect that would play.

"But, once we got going the attitude was connected as a group so I'm proud we played our best rugby."

Salford boss Paul Rowley:

"Leigh were very good and played the game much tougher than us. Ultimately, when it comes to the fundamentals, Leigh totally dominated.

"Full credit to them - we were well beaten. We were never in the arm wrestle. I'm not sure we were ever in that game. Leigh were much better.

"There was a gulf in quality with some of our players amongst our team from the best to the worst and a gulf in quality with us as a team compared to them.

"I'll go home disappointed but never go home disheartened. This group is tough as always. Sometimes you just get beat by a better team."

Leigh Leopards: Moylan; Hanley, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; McNamara, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, O'Donnell, Halton, Trout.

Interchanges: Dwyer, Davis, Hughes, Chamberlain.

Salford: Brierley; Ryan, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross; Atkin, Sneyd; Singleton, Cust, Ormondroyd, Stone, Watkins, Partington.

Interchanges: Bourouh, Vuniyayawa, Hellewell, Hankinson.

Referee: Liam Moore.