Leicester City announces promotion open top bus parade details

The Foxes last paraded through the city in 2016 after winning the Premier League [Getty Images]

Leicester City Football Club is to celebrate its return to the Premier League with an open-top bus parade through the city centre on Sunday.

The Foxes secured top spot in the Championship on Monday with an away win at Preston North End.

Fans have been invited to gather near the Clock Tower from 11:30 BST on Sunday ahead of the parade at 12:00.

The players will lift the Championship trophy on the Haymarket shopping centre balcony at 13:15, the club said.

The parade will take place the day after the Foxes are presented with the trophy at the King Power Stadium after Saturday's match against Blackburn Rovers.

The club, celebrating its eighth second-tier title, said it wanted to thank supporters by staging an "unforgettable" occasion.

It said there would be big screens and music as part of the "Straight Back Up" celebration, with scenes similar to parades held to mark the club's previous return to the top flight in 2014 and the Premier League title win in 2016.

The parade will start in Northampton Street, turning right on to Granby Street and continuing on to the Haymarket Clocktower, and along Humberstone Gate.

A club spokesperson said: "The event is set to be an unforgettable occasion for Leicester City supporters in attendance and a thank you from everyone at the club for being such a big part of the team's success this season."

